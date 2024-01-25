Baldur's Gate 3 won another award Game of the Yearin this case by the prestigious New York Video Game Critics Circle within the annual awards event assigned by the group, where the RPG Larian also triumphed in another category, confirming itself as the most awarded title of the year.

Baldur's Gate 3 therefore won the Game of the Year award, but also the decidedly important one which concerns the best screenplay with the Best Writing Award. For the rest, other important awards went to Alan Wake 2 for Best World, Hi-Fi Rush for Best Music and Chants of Sennaar for Best Indie Game.

During the evening he was also honored Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dogwhich as previously announced received the Andrew Yoon Legend Award, a sort of lifetime achievement award for the director of The Last of Us 2 and more.