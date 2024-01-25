Baldur's Gate 3 won another award Game of the Yearin this case by the prestigious New York Video Game Critics Circle within the annual awards event assigned by the group, where the RPG Larian also triumphed in another category, confirming itself as the most awarded title of the year.
Baldur's Gate 3 therefore won the Game of the Year award, but also the decidedly important one which concerns the best screenplay with the Best Writing Award. For the rest, other important awards went to Alan Wake 2 for Best World, Hi-Fi Rush for Best Music and Chants of Sennaar for Best Indie Game.
During the evening he was also honored Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dogwhich as previously announced received the Andrew Yoon Legend Award, a sort of lifetime achievement award for the director of The Last of Us 2 and more.
All the winners in the various categories
So let's see all the winners in the various categories of the New York Video Game Critics Circle Awards, recalling all the nominations that had been reported in recent days:
- Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3
- Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Chants of Sennar
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Baldur's Gate 3
- Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Alan Wake 2
- Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Hi-Fi Rush
- Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
- Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Asgard's Wrath 2
- Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail
- Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Resident Evil 4
- Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year: Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull Esports)
- Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: Slay the Princess
- NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Nicole Carpenter, Polygon
- Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Neil Druckmann
