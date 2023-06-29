Larian Studios has unveiled that Baldur’s Gate 3 will turn to 60fps on PS5as well as rattled off some really impressive numbers on the game, which will include think over 170 hours of footagewhile the screenplay consists of more than two million words.

The confirmation came via an update for the studio’s community, where it also announced that the release date was brought forward on PC and delayed on PS5.

“We’ve also aimed to ensure the highest quality across all platforms we’ve gone out on. We hit 60fps on Playstation 5a remarkable feature considering the scope and depth Baldur’s Gate 3 seeks to achieve.” said director Micheal Douse.

“It includes approximately 170 hours of footage, more than double the length of the entire Game of Thrones saga, and more than three times the dialogue of all three Lord of the Rings books combined. It’s a vast game , extended, which brings D&D to life through a split-screen cooperative multiplayer system and reach 4 times bigger than our previous titleDivinity: Original Sin 2.”

Larian Studios has shared a list that highlights the colossal dimensions of Baldur’s Gate 3, not only in terms of content but also the variety and freedom offered by the player on the gameplay side:

With more dialogue than the three volumes of The Lord of the Rings combined, the Baldur’s Gate 3 script contains more than 2 million words .

. Over 170 hours of footage twice the length of any season of the entire Game of Thrones saga.

twice the length of any season of the entire Game of Thrones saga. 7 playable characters each with their own story, personality, desires and goals, as well as a superb character creation system with customization options.

each with their own story, personality, desires and goals, as well as a superb character creation system with customization options. 11 playable races and 31 sub-races with different body types.

with different body types. 12 classes and 46 subclasses compared to the 10 “schools of magic” in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

compared to the 10 “schools of magic” in Divinity: Original Sin 2. Over 600 spells and actions (excluding “upcasts”), compared to 225 in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

“Our intention was to create a game that rewards players’ creativity and truly brings D&D to life in a cinematic way, with the breadth and depth that RPGs can provide,” added the CEO and Creative Director Swen Vincke.

“Baldur’s Gate 3 has grown into an extraordinary title that never ceases to amaze. I am very proud of the team. We could never have achieved this without the help of our Early Access community, but it is astounding to think that all they have seen is less than a quarter of what BG3 has to offer. I look forward to hearing from players as the full game releases. It’s time to gather your company.”

We remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available from August 3, 2023 on PC and from 6 September on PS5.