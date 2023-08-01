Baldur’s Gate 3 will take approx 122GB of space on disk for installation, while support forFSR 2.0 will arrive in Septemberin conjunction with the launch of the PS5 version: Larian Studios revealed it in a new post on Steam.

The data relating to the necessary space for the game they differ from the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements, which report a value of 150 GB, but probably provide a more truthful and detailed picture of the matter.

As for the FSR 2.0, for the moment it will be necessary to do without it and focus on DLSS or real resolutions, obtaining according to the authors 1440p and 60 fps at the highest settings with an NVIDIA RTX 3060 and a “good processor”. For true 4K, however, you’ll need an RTX 4080 or 4090.