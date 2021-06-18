From Larian Studios they indicate that the pandemic has caused them several setbacks in development.

It seems that all the content related to Baldur’s Gate 3, the latest installment of one of the most beloved RPG sagas, which was released a few months ago through Early Access, should be taken in stride. Larian studios, the Belgian team responsible for the game, has wanted to update its users about their plans, making it clear that they will not leave that state this year in any way. And they go further, ensuring that they could be in early access even throughout 2022.

The pandemic has delayed Larian Studios’ plans with the RPG“We are trying to have the game finished for next year, really. It will not be published this year, of course, but we are working hard so that everything is ready,” he explained Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios to the Gamestop portal –via Gamingbolt-, who added: “We aim for it to be ready next year and we will be happy if we have that possibility, but there are no guarantees.” So they don’t even get it in 2022, a sign of the ambitious project they have in hand.

In addition, the CEO of Larian reiterates that, in addition to ambition and that it is a very big game, the situation derived from the pandemic has prevented them from moving forward as they wanted. “It was a big setback for us, especially with motion capture and dubbing. Teams working together also have a harder time. “

They also ask about a version for new generation consoles and indicates that, with all the above, for the moment it is “unlikely. Larian Studios has recently opened new offices in Barcelona. Do not miss the review we did of Baldur’s Gate 3 for its premiere.

