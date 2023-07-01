There is now just over a month until the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and ahead of release Larian Studios has re-confirmed that the game will include the Italian language for the subtitles.

This detail comes from the lengthy community post shared by the studio on Steam:

“With a script of around 2,000,000 words, translating Baldur’s Gate 3 was no easy task. But thanks to an incredible team of over 200 people, we are proud to reveal that Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC will be available in 13 subtitled languages : English, French, German, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Spanish (Latin America), Turkish, Portuguese-Brazilian, Italian, and Ukrainian.”

For the uninitiated, the version of Baldur’s Gate 3 available in Early Access does not include subtitles in our language. In September 2020, the studio announced that Italian would only be added at the launch of version 1.0. Since then, however, almost three years have passed, an eternity in the videogame field, and still today the Steam page does not mention the language of the Bel Paese among those supported, so this reconfirmation will certainly make our local players sleep peacefully.