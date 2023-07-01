At the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 Larian Studios’ mammoth RPG will offer players three levels of difficulty. In addition to the default “balanced” one, players less accustomed to the genre could bet on the story modewhile those more experienced and who are not afraid of challenges can try their hand at it Hardcore.

The confirmation comes from the long post by Larian Studios, where the studio also announced that it will bring forward the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and postpone that of the PS5 version by a few days.

In describing these three difficulty options, the development team drew comparisons to D&D, explaining that they will act as different types of Dungeon Masters. We therefore have “the forgiving DM, the narrative-driven DM, and the DM who isn’t afraid to let you die if your ‘glass cannon’ wizard decides to tickle an owl.”

Entering more specifically, in the story mode the fights will be less demanding, so as to allow players to immerse themselves in the story. Also, allied NPCs will be harder to kill, the prices offered by merchants will be reduced by 20%, and you will start the adventure with a +2 skill level.