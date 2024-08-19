Larian Studios is continuing to work to expand and enrich Baldurs Gate 3even though the game has been out for some time now and has collected a huge amount of recognition: as previously announced, Patch 7 scheduled for September will introduce for example several new endingsin particular with regard to theDark Pulseof which we can see a first creepy teaser trailer.
Obviously, the video may contain spoilers, so if you don’t want to have any spoilers, avoid watching it, but it is a post published by the official Larian account for Baldur’s Gate 3, so it is not a leak but a real teaser from the developers.
Among the various new features foreseen with the Patch 7 in September There are improvements to the split-screen multiplayer mode with the ability to merge the screens if you are nearby, for example, as well as various other technical evolutions, but there are also additions on the content and narrative front.
A terrible sacrifice
Among these are new endings, which we can see a preview of in the official post below, which shows a fragment of a particularly disturbing and negative final film, as well as full of spoilers.
As you can see, this is an example of what happens when you fall prey to the negative influence of Bhaal, resulting from the Dark Drive. In this case, you can end up sacrificing your companions, who end up among the victims of the new reign of terror.
We recently learned that Larian Studios was concerned that Baldur’s Gate III was too short, as it can be finished in 100 hours, with the game celebrating a year after its release by showing off player stats.
