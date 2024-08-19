Larian Studios is continuing to work to expand and enrich Baldurs Gate 3even though the game has been out for some time now and has collected a huge amount of recognition: as previously announced, Patch 7 scheduled for September will introduce for example several new endingsin particular with regard to theDark Pulseof which we can see a first creepy teaser trailer.

Obviously, the video may contain spoilers, so if you don’t want to have any spoilers, avoid watching it, but it is a post published by the official Larian account for Baldur’s Gate 3, so it is not a leak but a real teaser from the developers.

Among the various new features foreseen with the Patch 7 in September There are improvements to the split-screen multiplayer mode with the ability to merge the screens if you are nearby, for example, as well as various other technical evolutions, but there are also additions on the content and narrative front.