The number seems incredible, but it should be considered that we are not talking about complete endings, but more or less small changes caused by the player choices made during the adventure.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will have approx 17,000 finals considering all possible variants at least that’s what reported the YouTube channel Fextralife, which spoke with the head writer of Larian Studios on the topic.

Finals and endings

Baldur’s Gate III promises to be an RPG of the epoch

Having provided so many variations is part of the effort of Larian Studios to allow players as much freedom as possible in the conduct of their games in Baldur’s Gate 3, while ensuring that their choices are reflected as much as possible in the story and its conclusion.

It is difficult to define how the grand total of 17,000 variations were obtained, but considering the scale of the game it is probable that the main campaign will be made up of numerous storylines and subplots, so that players will have the opportunity to shape the story in different ways.

In any case, to find out more there is fortunately a short wait, given that the final version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be launched on August 3, 2023 on PC and on September 6, 2023 on PS5, with the Xbox Series X / S version likely to follow of a few weeks.

At this point, between the 170 hours of videos and the final 17,000, we are very curious to find out what the definitive experience will be like. Who knows if there will be someone who will make an effort to see them all, replaying it countless times.