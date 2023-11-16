This presentation is known as Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Its launch is planned for early 2024 and will be priced at $79.99 dollars, which is around $1,380 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.
On both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S the game will be playable on disc. But Baldur’s Gate 3 On the Sony console it consists of two discs, while on the Xbox there are three.
We recommend: Baldur’s Gate 3 takes the Maximum Game of 2023 at the Golden Joystick Awards.
As for PC, a DVD contains a custom installer and comes with a Steam key.
To purchase this edition you have to go to the studio’s online store and players should not worry about it running out; That’s why it is a luxury edition and not a collector’s edition.
Larian Studios also announced that it will reveal the release date of the digital edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 on December 7 at The Game Awards 2023.
Regarding the content of the Deluxe Edition, it includes the game in physical format, original soundtrack on three discs, a cloth world map and two patches of the same material.
To the above we must add 32 decals or stickers as well as an art poster of this same video game.
All these extras Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition They come in an exclusive special design box. But also the content of the Digital Deluxe Edition is included in this version and is the following:
- Divinity Item Pack
- Bard Song Pack
- Exclusive Dice Skin
- Paintings from Rivellon
- Adventurer’s Pouch
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Art Book
- Digital Character Sheets
According to Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian Studios ‘this experiment is what we believe will be the future of physical media, at least for us at Larian’.
Apart from Baldur’s Gate 3 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.
(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
#Baldurs #Gate #physical #edition #collectors #edition