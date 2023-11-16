













This presentation is known as Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Its launch is planned for early 2024 and will be priced at $79.99 dollars, which is around $1,380 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

On both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S the game will be playable on disc. But Baldur’s Gate 3 On the Sony console it consists of two discs, while on the Xbox there are three.

As for PC, a DVD contains a custom installer and comes with a Steam key.

To purchase this edition you have to go to the studio’s online store and players should not worry about it running out; That’s why it is a luxury edition and not a collector’s edition.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

Larian Studios also announced that it will reveal the release date of the digital edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 on December 7 at The Game Awards 2023.

Regarding the content of the Deluxe Edition, it includes the game in physical format, original soundtrack on three discs, a cloth world map and two patches of the same material.

To the above we must add 32 decals or stickers as well as an art poster of this same video game.

Playable-on-disc? Must be the Baldur’s Gate 3 – Deluxe Edition. Preorder: https://t.co/LJJG5IGOG8 The Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox, and PC includes the Digital Deluxe edition, as well as exclusive physical feels, including a 3-disc OST, map, and more – all for $79.99. pic.twitter.com/QjXDIIgU2A — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 16, 2023

All these extras Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition They come in an exclusive special design box. But also the content of the Digital Deluxe Edition is included in this version and is the following:

Divinity Item Pack

Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Skin

Paintings from Rivellon

Adventurer’s Pouch

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Digital Character Sheets

Fountain: Larian Studios.

According to Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian Studios ‘this experiment is what we believe will be the future of physical media, at least for us at Larian’.

Apart from Baldur’s Gate 3 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

