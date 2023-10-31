Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on Xbox Series actual output.
For many, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the game of the year: released on PC in August 2023, after a long period spent in early access, then on PS5 on 6 September 2023, missing only on Xbox where Larian spoke of problems with the split screen on the Series S version, the main cause of the postponement. But now everything seems to be going well.
Another great game
Of course, this is great news for owners of Microsoft’s console, who will be able to enjoy another great game later this year, as if 2023 wasn’t already packed enough.
