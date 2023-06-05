Larian Studios announced on Twitter that he will be attending the Summer Game Fest 2023. There certainly will be Baldur’s Gate 3given that the release is scheduled for August 31, 2023 and that the game is mentioned directly in the announcement, complete with a mini teaser, but the message suggests that there could also be more or that, at least, it could be shown something unexpected for the already beloved RPG.

In fact, in the text we can read: “We have a lot to show you this summer. Connect to the Summer Game Fest on Thursday 8 June 2023 at 21:00 Italian time to get to know Gortash.”

Of course it is fair to point out that these are all our speculations, based on that “We’ve got a lot to show you this summer”, but a teaser on the post Baldur’s Gate 3 could fit perfectly with the event and the occasion. Anyway, we’ll see. Of our own we can hypothesize that there could be something new in the Divinity series in development, after the global success of Divinity: Original Sin 2.