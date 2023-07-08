Baldur’s Gate 3 will also allow for customize genitals of your own character: the developers of Larian Studios revealed it during the presentation broadcast yesterday, along with many other news about the game.
We tried Baldur’s Gate 3 one last time before the review and can confirm the impressive complexity of this experience, which includes a myriad of options and choices in addition to boasting a narrative sector of great depth.
But let’s get back to the matter of genitalsshown very briefly during the panel and without going into, er, depth about the options that will actually be available, since the default setting was used.
Everyone make their own genitals
The ability to customize the avatar’s genitals does not appear as an end in itself, but as a further feature that we will be able to use to create a surprisingly multifaceted identity in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.
We will discover this and other peculiarities of the RPG developed by Larian Studios when it makes its debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, on August 3rd.
