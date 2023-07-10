Baldur’s Gate 3 is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious games of the most recent RPG landscape: a gigantic amount of cinematic sequences and a huge variety of actions to perform make it attractive to all those players who love to dissect games of a certain size.

The release of the title is almost upon us being set for August 2023 and, for the occasion, Larian Studios has created a special showcase which illustrates numerous sections of gameplay, one above all, however, has been around the world.

As the most recent RPGs have taught us, the relationship with the other characters must not necessarily be limited to the assignment of missions or the buying and selling of objects: in this regard, romances were born.

One romance in particular, within Baldur’s Gate 3, involves developing a very intimate relationship with a druid who has the peculiar ability to turn into a bear during full moon nights.

The two passionate lovers, who have now become intimate, decide not to be hindered even by the rising of the full moon and the druid’s transformation into a bear and… well, you can see the rest atshowcase time 5:37:00.

The scene, due to its… peculiarity, aroused laughter and embarrassment among the public who then applauded the unconventional choice of the developers.