With 12 classes and 46 subclasses , Baldur’s Gate 3 will offer players spoiled for choice and the possible combinations will be virtually endless. In this regard, Larian Studios has reiterated that every choice made for the progression of our character will not be superficial but will have an impact on the gameplay and sometimes even on the dialogues. Multiclassing and Respec

During the “Panel From Hell” livestream, Larian Studios unveiled the latest details on Baldur’s Gate 3 in view of the launch which will take place on August 3rd on PC and subsequently on September 6th 2023 on PS5. Among these, the possibility of opting for the was confirmed multiclassing and run the respec of our character.

As mentioned at the beginning, the developers have confirmed multiclassing, i.e. the possibility of mix two different classes for the same character in order to get unique combinations.

On the other hand, with all this freedom of choice there is the seriousness of making a mess, but fortunately, for the first time in the history of the series, Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow you to perform the respec. In fact, the developers of Larian Studios have revealed that in the game it will be possible to ask a certain character to reset the class, in order to be able to reinvest levels obtained.

The team explained that this option was added both to allow players to experiment with multi-classing and to avoid having to start the game over if they are not satisfied with how they built their character.

During the live "Panel From Hell" a new trailer of Baldur's Gate 3 was also presented with love scenes and unpublished locations