Where are the reviews Of Baldur’s Gate 3? As you certainly know, the awaited title of Larian Studios will be available on PC starting tomorrow, August 3rd, but to read the evaluations of the international press about the game it will take longer than expected.

The Why it is easy to say: having anticipated the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC by several weeks, the development team was able to close the review build and send the related codes only close to the launch. There was therefore not the material time to grind the hours of play necessary to write a review.

Anyway, Tomorrow we will bring Baldur’s Gate 3 live and we certainly invite you to follow our live broadcast, in which we will update you on the progress made and perhaps provide you with a preliminary evaluation of this substantial experience.