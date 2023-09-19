In recent and norms Microsoft Xbox documents leak there is a lot of information. One of the most curious details is the fact that Microsoft didn’t seem particularly impressed by it Baldur’s Gate 3basically calling it a sort of Stadia waste.
According to the documents, Microsoft expected that Larian – the development team – would require no more than 5 million to put the game on Xbox Game Pass. For comparison, LEGO Star Wars was valued at 35 million, Dying Light 2 50 million, Gotham Knights – recently confirmed for Game Pass among other things – 30 million and Star Wars Jedi Survivor 300 million.
Obviously now we know well that it was a absolutely wrong calculation given the success of Baldur’s Gate 3.
Larian’s reaction to Xbox’s estimate
Michael Douse, Publishing Director at Larian, spoke on X to state that Microsoft wasn’t the only one to underestimate Baldur’s Gate 3. He wrote, in translation: “In their defense, so does everyone else [hanno sottovalutato BG3]. The same goes for Divinity: Original Sin 2. It’s the genre, the way we approach things and the way we execute them. There is no existing data that could have told anyone how BG3 would perform. We had to take a lot of risks.”
In a second post, Douse adds that he’s not talking about the fans, who clearly didn’t underestimate the game and bought it and made it a success.
