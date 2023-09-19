In recent and norms Microsoft Xbox documents leak there is a lot of information. One of the most curious details is the fact that Microsoft didn’t seem particularly impressed by it Baldur’s Gate 3basically calling it a sort of Stadia waste.

According to the documents, Microsoft expected that Larian – the development team – would require no more than 5 million to put the game on Xbox Game Pass. For comparison, LEGO Star Wars was valued at 35 million, Dying Light 2 50 million, Gotham Knights – recently confirmed for Game Pass among other things – 30 million and Star Wars Jedi Survivor 300 million.

Obviously now we know well that it was a absolutely wrong calculation given the success of Baldur’s Gate 3.