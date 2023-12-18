Wizards of the Coast has granted Larian Studios one complete freedom with respect to the license of Dungeons & Dragons For Baldur's Gate 3: this was revealed by the CEO of the development team, Swen Vincke, speaking about the publisher.

“I would like to thank Wizards of the Coast and specifically the Dungeons & Dragons team for giving us White paper“, Vincke wrote in commenting on the recent layoffs at Hasbro, which particularly affected that division.

“I'm really sorry to hear that many of you had to leave. It's sad to think that of all the people I discussed with during the meetings, almost no one remained. I hope you are well.”

The great freedom that was granted to Larian Studios regarding the licensing of Dungeons & Dragons is reflected in the freedom the team has given players in Baldur's Gate 3, awarded Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.