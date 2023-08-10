According to the statistics of Steam more than a quarter of the game time Valve’s total platform over the weekend has been occupied by Baldur’s Gate 3 . The enormous result was detected by the Player Engagement Tracker of the Circana company and reported on Twitter by analyst Matt Piscatella. It must be said immediately that it is related to the USA, even if we do not struggle to believe that the Larian Studios title has done equally well in Europe and in other territories.

Impressive numbers

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been dominating Steam for the last few days

On August 6, 27.5% of total playtime on Steam was dedicated to Baldur’s Gate 3, where a hit like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive only reached 5% of the total.

Another graph shows that the time spent in the game has not decreased since the August 3, the day of the launch, a sign of a great engagement from the users. However, Piscatella explained that the data is not perfect, in the sense that some players may have simply left the game open and done something else (Circana cannot detect idling). In any case, it is an anomalous result compared to that of other single player games, which after the initial momentum see interest drop more rapidly.

After all, Baldur’s Gate 3 has exceeded 800,000 contemporary players, a rarity on Steam for single player titles, and is certainly the most talked about game of the moment, between excellent features, stellar average ratings and bears that do things.

Before leaving we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for PC. On September 6, 2023 it will also be launched on PS5, while the Xbox version should arrive in the course of 2024.