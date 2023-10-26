In an interview with MinnMax, former Bethesda designer Bruce Nesmith delved into the differences in design philosophy between Fallout/The Elder Scrolls and Baldur’s Gate 3. His words are very interesting to fully understand how RPGs are very different from each other.
“I think that [Baldur’s Gate 3] is the triumph of trying to make the board game experience truly possible right on the computer,” said Nesmith. “Hats off to Larian.”
“What we at Bethesda have never been able to do is that they [Larian] they looked into all the darkest corners,” Nesmith said. “They came out and said, in no uncertain terms, ‘we don’t care if only 1% of players will ever see it. Those 1% who do it will be happy and will tell the other 99%, who will be happy that this option exists.”
“When you play Baldur’s Gate 3 you get the impression, rightly so, that this decision I’m about to make will close parts of the game and open up other parts. It’s significant. It means something. It’s an important thing“.
“We must recognize that – now I’ll make up some numbers – each player will only see 50% of the game. That’s all. And besides, the work I do as an individual developer can only be seen by 5% of people out there. It’s a little disheartening. Hey bro, what parts do you work on? Oh, this thing over there, where almost no one ever comes.”
Bethesda’s approach
Nesmith then explained Bethesda’s approach: “Our goal was also to create games that people would have played for hundreds of hours. If you cut 50% of your game, people won’t play for hundreds of hours. Now they can only play 50 hours because you cut half of it.”
“At Bethesda, the games we were making were so big that we had to take the approach of ‘well, everyone needs to be able to do this at some point.’ We cannot block content this way. And you can see it in our games – we don’t do that. You can become the leader of all the guilds, you can be friends with all the mates, you can go all the places. Nothing is off-limits.”
Nesmith also stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 will retain Skyrim’s leveling system and that magic will change
#Baldurs #Gate #Skyrim #exBethesda #explains #real #difference #games