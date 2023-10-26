In an interview with MinnMax, former Bethesda designer Bruce Nesmith delved into the differences in design philosophy between Fallout/The Elder Scrolls and Baldur’s Gate 3. His words are very interesting to fully understand how RPGs are very different from each other.

“I think that [Baldur’s Gate 3] is the triumph of trying to make the board game experience truly possible right on the computer,” said Nesmith. “Hats off to Larian.”

“What we at Bethesda have never been able to do is that they [Larian] they looked into all the darkest corners,” Nesmith said. “They came out and said, in no uncertain terms, ‘we don’t care if only 1% of players will ever see it. Those 1% who do it will be happy and will tell the other 99%, who will be happy that this option exists.”

“When you play Baldur’s Gate 3 you get the impression, rightly so, that this decision I’m about to make will close parts of the game and open up other parts. It’s significant. It means something. It’s an important thing“.

“We must recognize that – now I’ll make up some numbers – each player will only see 50% of the game. That’s all. And besides, the work I do as an individual developer can only be seen by 5% of people out there. It’s a little disheartening. Hey bro, what parts do you work on? Oh, this thing over there, where almost no one ever comes.”