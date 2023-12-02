Larian Studios continues to work on Baldur’s Gate 3which for its part continues to highlight some stability problems, such as the various ones crash reported in particular after the launch of Patch 5which prompted the team to launch a today hotfix 12specifically for correcting problems.

This is a rather limited but also decidedly important update: hotfix 12 is an update aimed above all at fixing the crash problems that seem to have emerged with a certain insistence after the launch of Patch 5, which brought numerous new features to the award-winning game role by Larian.

“We have prepared a small hotfix for today, which should resolve some crashes that are occurring in some conditions, such as when starting a conversation with Cazador“, the team reported when announcing the release of the new patch.