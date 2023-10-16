Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players so much freedom that they can approach each situation as they wish. A player then decided to blow up the final boss and make sure he had no way out. We are talking about the user MissQueeney who explained via Reddit that she had collected every single explosive object found during the match to use it in one go.
In the Reddit post above, reported as a spoiler but created in such a way as not to allow us to understand which enemy is on the screen, we see a huge set of numbers indicating the damage inflicted on the enemy.
How did he achieve this in Baldur’s Gate 3?
Explaining her method, the player says: “I putted [gli esplosivi] in a separate chest throughout the game… then I put them all in a bag already in my inventory. I continued alone until the last boss, which was the hardest part because of the overload“. The heavy load implied the inability to perform simple physical actions such as jumping or using stairs.
After finally reaching the last boss, the user has laboriously placed every explosive around the enemy. “Then I flew into a far corner and threw a fireball,” MissQueeney says. The damage is so great that you don’t even see the impact, just a screen full of numbers indicating the damage inflicted.
