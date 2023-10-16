Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players so much freedom that they can approach each situation as they wish. A player then decided to blow up the final boss and make sure he had no way out. We are talking about the user MissQueeney who explained via Reddit that she had collected every single explosive object found during the match to use it in one go.

In the Reddit post above, reported as a spoiler but created in such a way as not to allow us to understand which enemy is on the screen, we see a huge set of numbers indicating the damage inflicted on the enemy.