Larian Studios has released a new update for Baldur's Gate 3 who deals with fix bugs and crashes. Let's talk about Hotfix 14, available for download now.
There Patch notes for Hotfix 14 for Baldur's Gate 3 reads:
- Fixed a potential crash when attempting to load a savegame in Honor mode.
- Fixed a potential crash when a second player joins in split-screen.
- Allocated additional memory to resolve a crash during initial cloud sync on Xbox.
- Fixed a potential crash on Xbox related to DLC.
- Fixed a crash related to clothing.
- Fixed a potential crash.
- Fixed CC for pickpocketing a container not taking into account the weight and value of items inside the container.
- Fixed a potential crash if the guest unplugs the Xbox Wireless Controller while a virtual keyboard is on the screen.
- Fixed a possible crash when trading with NPCs in the Underdark while a party character is near a bibberbang.
The save game problem on Xbox
Baldur's Gate 3 recently arrived on Xbox and fans quickly ran into a problem: loss of save data. This wasn't just an issue with the game, but also with the console and how it handles cloud save data.
Larian Studios had already started sharing related patches and now seems to have introduced other fixes to avoid crashes during cloud sync on Xbox.
