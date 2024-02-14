Larian Studios has announced more fixes coming to Baldur's Gate 3 with Patch 6, as well as its beefy install size.

Due some point this week, Larian already let us know the patch will add new idle animations for party members in camp and improve smooches (just in time for Valentine's Day).

In a new thread on X, Larian revealed Patch 6 has “more than just romance” and will add bug fixes and some gameplay improvements which should help make party management much easier.



A beginner's guide to multiclassing in Baldur's Gate 3 – with every class explained.

When changing up your party, Patch 6 will add the ability to recruit a companion to your party without having to empty out a space for them first. It's a bit of a pain having to go speak to the companion you want to dismiss, and then finding who you want to recruit in camp, so this is much appreciated.

Patch 6 will also make sure any automatically triggered dialogue will start with your character as the speaker, rather than one of your party members. This has been a particular pet peeve of mine, and has actually caused me to redo battles because of this exact problem. Fortunately this should no longer be a problem once Patch 6 is released.

The patch will be a big one – Larian said Patch 6 is 21GB and requires about 150GB of free space on PC and Steam Deck. The patch is coming “soon”, and it'll be released on Mac at a later date.

Larian boss Swen Vincke recently spoke up to dispel rumors Tencent was buying the Dungeons & Dragons IP from Hasbro with Larian acting as an intermediary.