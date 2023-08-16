Baldur’s Gate 3, although it has only been on the market for a few days, it has already received numerous improvements and updates. After the release of the massive Hotfix 3, which fixed about 200 bugs, Larian still doesn’t seem willing to stop.

A developer of Larian Studio, Swen Vincke, has revealed via his Twitter account (X) what they will be the next updates to be released for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Our goal now is to fix any issues you report, but we’re listening to your suggestions. Current roadmap: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and changes), c) Patch 2. The latter will already incorporate some requests.

This is the text of the Tweet, which tickles the fans a lot: for several days already rumors have been circulating about what could be the next elements to be inserted in the gameincluding a post-early avatar customization menu.

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to be on everyone’s lips – the title has gotten a success beyond all expectations both among the public (reaching extraordinary peaks on Steam) and in terms of critics, who are crowning it as the best game of 2023.

According to insiders, we will hear about the announced patches very soon: they should already be online when the game is released on PS5i.e. on 6 September.