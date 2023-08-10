Larian has released a new hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3 that solves a game-breaking bug which was corrupting player saves.

The bug in question only affected a fraction of players, but this small number included Eurogamer’s own reviewer – something which has impacted our efforts to get a Baldur’s Gate 3 review to you.

So why did the bug happen? It turns out there was simply too much to do in the game for player save files to cope.

As Larian states in its Hotfix 2.1 notesthe “personal ‘story’ databases (where your choices and actions are stored) got too big” due to the “sheer amount of things you’re all doing on your journeys”.

Thankfully the size of these database files has now been increased to infinite, or “at least as infinite as you have storage space”.

In addition, Larian has re-enabled cross-saves as the PlayStation 5 version of the game’s launch nears.

Baldur’s Gate 3 arrived on PC last week and has already amassed impressive numbers on Steam ahead of its PS5 launch next month.

But the developer has stated an expansion will be difficult, despite the game’s popularity, due to the rules of D&D.

It’s also working to ensure its localization team is properly credited after translation staff were left out of the game’s credits.