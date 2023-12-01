Baldur’s Gate 3 has received a major new update, Patch 5, which adds a fresh epilogue plus additional game modes.

The epilogue is accessible to players prior to the final fight and takes place six months later, as players say their final goodbyes to the party.

Larian boasts that this ending features some of the most complex writing in the game, tying up player choices from a giant tree of permutations.

Two additional game modes have been added: Honor Mode and Custom Mode.

The former is a permadeath mode that increases difficulty both in and out of combat, and adds over 30 tweaks to boss fights including a Legendary Action system designed to catch players off guard.

Further, save scumming is disabled in this mode so players will need to stick with their decisions. Upon death, statistics of the journey are presented – players can then choose to continue the adventure by disabling Honor Mode.

Custom Mode, meanwhile, allows players to tweak new options like hiding dice roll requirements and enemy HP for a more authentic D&D experience. Short rests can also fully heal the party and death saving throws can be disabled.

The patch also improves inventory access to allow players to manage inventory of all companions from one UI.

Lastly, the performance has also been boosted – particularly in act three. This is as a result of the upcoming Xbox version, impacting all other platforms. The PS5 version has dynamic resolution; Korean language is now available; and Astarion’s kisses have been tweaked.

More details can be found in the steam patch notes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will receive a physical edition across all platforms early next year. A release date for the Xbox version is still eagerly awaited – expect news at The Game Awards next week.