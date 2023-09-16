Baldur’s Gate 3 will update soon with theupdate 3 and now we also know what the release date is: September 21, 2023that is, the same day as Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update. In a certain sense, it is a clash of RPGs, although we are talking about very different role-playing games.
Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 is also very important, as it modifies various game systems and improves those already present. However, we have no information regarding Patch 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3. Considering that Larian’s work suffers from some performance problems, it is hoped that this update will also take care of optimizing the work.
Baldur’s Gate 3 will also arrive on Mac on the same day
September 21, 2023 is also the scheduled day for the publication of the Mac version of Baldur’s Gate 3. Slowly, therefore, Larian’s game is arriving on more and more platforms: after the PC and PlayStation it is now time for the Apple version, while the Xbox Series we don’t have a specific day.
