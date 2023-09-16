Baldur’s Gate 3 will update soon with theupdate 3 and now we also know what the release date is: September 21, 2023that is, the same day as Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update. In a certain sense, it is a clash of RPGs, although we are talking about very different role-playing games.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 is also very important, as it modifies various game systems and improves those already present. However, we have no information regarding Patch 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3. Considering that Larian’s work suffers from some performance problems, it is hoped that this update will also take care of optimizing the work.