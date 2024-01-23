Baldur's Gate 3 gets a new update with the arrival of theUpdate 1.005.601 published in these hours, which corrects theerror 544 on PS5 and also fixes several other aspects of the game, in the long evolution path of the Larian Studios RPG.

The download it is around 500 MB, at least as far as PS5 is concerned, and the patch is aimed above all at correcting the aforementioned error linked to the Sony console version, which apparently generates invisible saves.

As reported in the post on X from the official Larian Studio account, Error 544 on PS5 generates some invisible save fileswhich return to being visible normally after applying patch 1.005.601.