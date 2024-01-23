Baldur's Gate 3 gets a new update with the arrival of theUpdate 1.005.601 published in these hours, which corrects theerror 544 on PS5 and also fixes several other aspects of the game, in the long evolution path of the Larian Studios RPG.
The download it is around 500 MB, at least as far as PS5 is concerned, and the patch is aimed above all at correcting the aforementioned error linked to the Sony console version, which apparently generates invisible saves.
As reported in the post on X from the official Larian Studio account, Error 544 on PS5 generates some invisible save fileswhich return to being visible normally after applying patch 1.005.601.
Other issues fixed
After downloading and installing the update, Larian recommends going to “load game” in the game menu, where previously invisible saves should now be visible. The developers report deleting these saves and then continuing with the standard main save of the game.
Among the other problems fixed with this patch there are also some graphic artifacts that could appear for one frame on PS5 when changing scenes or switching between menus in the game and some crashes that could emerge when changing any character parameters.
Various adjustments are also aimed at specific moments of the gameplay, such as some missing effects or the ability to pass through doors or even the camera movement not corresponding to the action.
Other new features include further fixes to Gale's behavior, which was already addressed by hotfix 17, and several other adjustments. In the meantime, the update for the save problem in the Xbox version was also published in recent days.
