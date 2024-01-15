Thanks to the enormous success achieved among critics and the public, Baldur's Gate 3 it has also become very popular among cosplayers, who have paid homage to the work of Larian Studios by taking on the role of its protagonists. This time we offer you the Shadowheart cosplay created by Toriealis, who offers us his interpretation of this popular character.

Shadowheart is one of the Origin characters of Baldur's Gate 3, that is, one of those that the player can decide to interpret if he does not want to create his own virtual avatar, an ally to recruit during the adventure, as well as a potential love interest of the protagonist.

Shadowheart is a cleric of Shar, the goddess of shadows and secrets, who is tasked with delivering a relic of immense power to her coven at Baldur's Gate, while threatened by a strange new magic rising from within. Her faith plays an important role in her story throughout the game and can be directed or turned away from it based on choices made by the player.