Baldur's Gate 3 it's a huge and incredible RPG, from so many points of view. It feels like one of those games that can't be surpassed, at least not immediately. Well, the development team – Larian Studios – wants to do just that.

In an interview with GameSpot, the CEO of Larian Studios and director of Baldur's Gate 3, Swen Vincke, recently revealed that the developer is planning a “very large RPG” which will “dwarf” all of Larian's past titles.

When will we be able to see it? There's no telling why it won't be the studio's next game – apparently the technology to bring this vision to life doesn't yet exist. Vincke hopes, however, that the next generation of hardware videogame approaches the necessary level. In practice if it speaks for PS6 or perhaps PS7.

“I think there is a technology we don't have yet” Vincke said. “And I don't know what the specs of the next generation are yet [di sistemi di gioco]but I hope it gets close.”