Lada Lyumos he decided to try his hand at a Shadowheart cosplayone of the most interesting characters of Baldur's Gate 3 as well as a now solid point of reference for cosplayers from all over the world.

The interpretation of the Russian model inevitably takes some liberties to increase the centimeters of exposed skin, but the final result remains very fascinating, embellished with a beautiful costume and a nice special effect.

It is said that Baldur's Gate 3 may have sold more than 7.5 million copies, and that would certainly be a deserved success for the extraordinary RPG by Larian Studios, which first thrilled PC users, then PS5 users and finally the Xbox community.