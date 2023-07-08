It came to a particularly funny and embarrassing moment of the presentation, during which the possibility of customizing the genitals of your character was also revealed. Audiences and authors had a lot of laughs, but the squirrel may need some psychotherapy sessions.

Apparently the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3 have taken their commitment to giving players absolute freedom, even on the romance front, very seriously, but the bear sex scene shown yesterday caused the ban the show on TikTok .

What exactly happens in the scene?

Contrary to what some may have imagined, during the showcase we did not see a character going through the woods in search of adventures, but a romantic meeting between the vampire Astarion, controlled by the player, and the druid Halsin.

It turns out that the latter “in those moments” can’t control himself and takes the form of a bear, but depending on the answer given, our character might appreciate the unusual twist: after all, in certain areas we tend to give great value to size.

Naturally Baldur’s Gate 3 will also include more… traditional love scenes: we will be able to discover them all starting next August 3rd on PC, from September 6th on PS5 and later on Xbox Series X | S.