There exit date of the version Xbox Series Of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be announced during The Game Awards 2023, but Larian Studios has already specified that the game will make its debut on the Microsoft platform in December.

Present in the nominations for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 will therefore arrive on Xbox consoles by the end of the year, as promised by the development team a few days ago.

“Xbox players, we know you’re waiting for news on Baldur’s Gate 3,” Larian wrote in a post on Twitter. “The launch of the game is scheduled for Decemberbut we’ll see you at The Game Awards for the exact release date.”