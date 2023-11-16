Lovers of physical editions, you can rest assured: Baldur’s Gate 3 about to arrive! Larian Studios has revealed that a deluxe version of the game will be released which, in addition to containing the physical version complete with disc, will have many interesting goodies.

Let’s start with the basics: this edition it will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and will contain 1, 2 and 3 discs respectively. Even the PC version will have a disc, so fans of the physical versions, you can rest assured, you will have your own tangible copy of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Before focusing on the physical part, let’s see what will be digital in this edition. Among various things, we will have a package of objects of Divinity for your Baldur’s Gate 3 PCs, new songs directly from the Bard Song Pack, new skins for the dice, a new one collection of paintings inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2 and the adventurer’s bagfull of useful potions for your journey.

For off-game digital content however, we will have the soundtracka digital artbook and the character sheets for Dungeons & Dragons of the protagonists of the title.

But now let’s talk about the real protagonists, the physical goodies: inside this Deluxe Edition there will in fact be one Game soundtrack on 3CDone geographic map two-sided, stickersfrom the patchesa mind flayer posterthe discs related to the game and a box in the style of the old editions of Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2.

The version Deluxe of Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for pre-order on the Larian Studios website, at this link. The cost is €79.99, to which €20 shipping will be added, thus arriving at the round figure of €99.99. The material will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

For now, the site is showing some slowdowns, a sign that many users are trying to purchase it: we don’t know how much longer it will remain available, considering how the items have been snapped up Collector’s Edition.