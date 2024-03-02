The physical edition of Baldur's Gate 3 For Xbox Series could be occupy four disks: this was revealed by the director of publishing of Larian Studios, Michael Douse, saying that the situation is very dynamic and things could change.

As you may remember, the physical Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate 3 was announced last November, and according to the will of the team include on the optical medium all the contents published so farit was thought that three discs were needed on the Xbox.

Apparently however they will not be enough, while Douse explained that the physical version for PS5 will only need two discs due to the larger capacity of the media used by Sony.