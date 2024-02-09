Baldur's Gate 3 it's a game that has no qualms about making characters kiss and mate. With the patch 6arriving for Valentine's Day, will be improved smooches. Yes, kisses will be more realistic, the contact between the lips of our fantasy heroes will appear softer and the world will seem more flesh-pink.
Other news
Larian also published one clip to show what's new. You can find it attached to X's post below.
In addition to smooches, Patch 6 will add some animations in the campsnew legendary actions in Honor mode and fixes many remaining bugs.
For now Larian has not yet published the release note of patch 6 of Baldur's Gate 3, which we imagine will arrive at the same time as the launch.
For the rest, the advice is always the same: if you want more information, read our review of Baldur's Gate 3.
#Baldur39s #Gate #update #improve #smooching
Leave a Reply