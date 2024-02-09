Baldur's Gate 3 it's a game that has no qualms about making characters kiss and mate. With the patch 6 arriving for Valentine's Day, will be improved smooches . Yes, kisses will be more realistic, the contact between the lips of our fantasy heroes will appear softer and the world will seem more flesh-pink.

Other news

Larian also published one clip to show what's new. You can find it attached to X's post below.

In addition to smooches, Patch 6 will add some animations in the campsnew legendary actions in Honor mode and fixes many remaining bugs.

For now Larian has not yet published the release note of patch 6 of Baldur's Gate 3, which we imagine will arrive at the same time as the launch.

For the rest, the advice is always the same: if you want more information, read our review of Baldur's Gate 3.