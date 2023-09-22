Baldur’s Gate 3 it promises to be one of the most awarded games of 2023 thanks to a huge amount of content and great overall quality that has allowed it to obtain an absurdly high Metacritic score.

The possible GOTY 2023 updates with the wait patches 3.0which arrived today: the patch introduced a feature highly anticipated by fans: the ability to change your avatar during the game, as well as at the beginning.

He comes to our aid to make this (partial) transformation possible a magic mirror capable of changing our characteristics in every aspect, with the exception of race, build and origins, which must be definitively chosen at the start of the game.

The qualities of this special mirror were shown via a Tweet (X) with video attachment and a description of the magical effects of the mirror published on official profile of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to be extremely actively supported, allowing players to find important news even months after its release and to feel listened to by Larian, given that this function had been requested by the community.

The community also wonders if a DLC for the already immense title, but the software house seems to have no good news on the matter.