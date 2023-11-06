Baldur’s Gate 3 may receive the new one soon “Honor” modewhich if it follows (as is likely) the tradition of Divinity could represent the maximum level of difficultywith the presence of permanent death and other rather selective elements.

The idea emerges from a unlockable achievement which appears in the GOG version of Baldur’s Gate 3 but which is not currently reachable: this is linked to the conclusion of the story using the “Honour Mode”, which however is not yet present among the game options.

A similar mode, with the same name, is present within Divinity: Original Sin 2, so the idea is that it could be a corresponding game option, which already indicates something interesting coming for the RPG .

It would be a more difficult mode than the current maximum, consisting of “Tactician” in Baldur’s Gate 3, with the introduction of various parameters arranged in such a way as to significantly increase the level of challenge.