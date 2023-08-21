Let’s talk about characters like Brian Fargo founder of inXile, Mike Laidlaw, former creative director of the Dragon Age series, Jeff Gardiner, former lead producer of Bethesda, Josh Sawyer of Obsidian Entertainment, former narrative designer of Obsidian Entertainment Lis Moberly and Jeff Vogel, the founder of Spiderweb Software.

Baldur’s Gate 3 it was not only received well by the press and gamers, but also by some of the gods masters of the genre of computer RPGs, who consider it triumphant, as well as a new benchmark.

The words of the masters

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to amaze

For Brian Fargo, the decision to give Baldur’s Gate 3 to Larian Studios was really smart, given the work done on the Divinity series, in particular Divinity: Original Sin 2. For Laidlaw, however, Baldur’s Gate 3 is simply triumphalboth in the way it handles player interactions with the game world and in how Larian has managed to weave old stories into new ones.

Gadiner had very high expectations for the game, being a gamer of the printed version of Dungeons & Dragons and a huge fan of Baldur’s Gate 2. He was not disappointed and considers Baldur’s Gate 3 a masterpiece. “I’m constantly amazed by the level of detail, the choices, the tactical decisions in combat, the attention to character models, the visual effects and how it all came together,” he said.

Sawyer himself emphasized the very high productive values of the game, especially for such a title, and imagined the huge amount of work done just to write the dialogues. He considers it an evolution of Divinity: Original Sin 2, whose only defects are some interface problems, due in particular to the complexity of the game system and the cooperative mode.

Instead, Moberly praised how Baldur’s Gate 3 touched on current themes such as that of pandemic and the loss of individual freedoms. Finally, Vogel touched on an interesting point: according to him, a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t affect the sales of minor productions, but will improve them. As a longtime independent developer, he has always found that titles that increase the RPG user base are good for everyone, not the other way around.