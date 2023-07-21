Apparently in Baldur’s Gate 3 there will be some torture scenes playable, as told by the ESRB classification, which also gave some examples. The tortures will depend on the choices of the players.

Be careful, because there will be some small ones from here on out advances on Baldur’s Gate 3. If you don’t want to have any, don’t read on.

Torture scenes will trigger through some dialogue choices. The tortures will serve to steal information from some enemies, which otherwise could remain inaccessible. The tortures will include mutilations and even killings.

The ESRB reports: “In one sequence, players will make dialogue choices to determine the method of violence to use to obtain information from a prisoner (examples: a red-hot poker on the thigh, a spearhead planted in the groin, toenails pulled out); most of these actions will take place off-screen, with the prisoner shown in his reactions to pain.”

In short, in Baldur’s Gate 3 we will be able to see the enemies suffer, hear them cry while we torture them and so on. In addition, there will be many violent scenes, such as an off-camera beheading, the dissection of a woman with exposed entrails, a brain extracted from a skull, an eye ripped out of her socket and more. For this reason the title of Larian Studios has been classified as M for Mature.

For the rest, we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on August 3, 2023 on PC and on September 6 on PS5. Also in development is the Xbox Series X/S version which does not yet have a release date.