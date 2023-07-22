Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in Early Access for two years, and is finally preparing for the arrival of its final version. However, the trial period offered players a great deal of things to do, as well as the possibility to visit a large part of the game world. With the arrival of its official version, however, Baldur’s Gate 3 will undergo many changes.

There will be two more races for players to choose from when creating their character, as well as twenty-two new sub-classes unlockable once they reach level 3. The monk class will also make an appearance, with three dedicated sub-classes. 51 new spells will also be added. Furthermore, the 1st act of the story, the one played by the users during theEarly Accesswill undergo substantial changes.

But now we come to what certainly represents negative news for all the players who have dedicated hours and hours to the development of their character in the Early Access of Baldur’s Gate 3. Unfortunately, the developers have in fact confirmed that it will not be possible to transfer your save to the final version of the game, users will therefore be forced to start all over again once the game is finally published.