The development of Baldur’s Gate 3 is taking a long time to Larian Studios. The team has been posting updates for its early access version for a few years as it continues to develop its final version, which will take some time to release.

In a short video posted during the live stream of Dungeons & Dragons yesterday, Larian Studios said they are aiming for the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 in 2023, while the team is developing the final part of the game.

Larian Studios stated that the work behind his project is very extensive: the characters have been recreated, the gameplay has been improved, new regions have been designed, new classes have been added and the graphics have only improved with each new patch that is coming to light.

Even if the game will be released in 2023, fans can still access early access on Steam and leave various feedbacks for the development team.

