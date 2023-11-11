Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios, as well director Of Baldur’s Gate 3 is amazed and equally happy that the game has been a huge success despite not having fallen to compromises particularly in a year so full of competitors.

An incredible year

Vincke’s statement came on the sidelines of the Golden Joystick Awardswhere Baldur’s Gate 3 literally crushed the competition, taking home many more awards than Diablo 4, Starfield, Final Fantasy 16 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to name just three other giants of 2023.

In total, Larian Studios’ game won seven awards, including Game of the Year, Best Studio, and Best Performance by a Supporting Character. This is a great achievement Vincke he commented with some incredulity, but with a lot of satisfaction: “I mean, it’s something that we never expected because we didn’t make many compromises. You know, we tried to make everything as accessible as possible, but we didn’t really compromise. Conventional wisdom would have you compromise to make it accessible to a wider audience. It shows the intelligence of the gaming public, which is a really good thing.”

In fact, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a large and complex game, not really suitable for everyone, at least at first glance. It must be said that it enjoys an important license, the official one for the pen and paper role-playing game D&D, but it is still an exceptional case on the gaming scene. We hope that similar titles can be successful in the coming years, so as to convince other producers to make them too.