The developers Of Baldur’s Gate 3 they wanted to provide some hints to novice players, mainly “take it easy and trust the nut”therefore proceed calmly and exploring all the possibilities that the game offers, without haste.

Necessary advice, in light of the great, unexpected success of Baldur’s Gate 3, which has totaled over 800,000 concurrent players on Steam and passed several rather noble titles, thus carving out a large slice of the public between long-time enthusiasts and complete novices.

“If it’s your first time with Baldur’s Gate and you don’t know this genre, I can give you a piece of advice: don’t worry too much about closing quests and winning fights, but rather focus on explorationon the use of tools and mechanics, remembering to take your time and trust the dice,” said Larian Studios director of publishing, Michael Douse.