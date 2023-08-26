L’ collectors edition Of Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a hot item on the used market, where it can be found resold for seven times the standard $269.99, in some cases exceeding the $2,000 .

Auctions

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition and its contents

There are actually several active auctions on Ebaymany of them without offers, which start at around $1,000, with a $2,025 peak. Evidently the collectors edition of such a hugely successful game has become a much desired object from the community.

Interestingly, many of these auctions do not include i digital contenttherefore they do not include the game, but only the physical objects present in the box.

THE reasons of this growth in value are quite clear: the Collector’s has sold out in the official shop, the game has a very high average score and is very popular and the items in the package are very beautiful.

We will see in the coming months what value this edition of the game will reach. If you want to know more about what could be elected as the RPG of the year, read our review of Baldur’s Gate 3.