Baldur’s Gate 3 plays a lot with the sexy side of the characters and romantic relationships, which is also clearly recognized by the developers themselves, considering that Adam Smith, screenwriter principal of the game, admitted that these turn out a little too excited.
Smith has defined that the characters are actually “too thirsty”, which in English takes on a nuance that can be translated as “too thirsty get horny“, or something like that. It’s a feature that Larian has long joked about for Baldur’s Gate 3, but which has also been used with considerable wisdom in marketing, considering the success of the video with the famous scene of the bear.
Love, sex and emotions in dialogues
“A lot of emotional elements some characters are inserted into the dialogue within the party,” Smith reported, speaking to PC Gamer. “Considering that Jaheira is not a character that you can start a romantic relationship with, it is not very explicit things. In fact, I realize that in general we’ve made some characters that are too horny,” Smith added, laughing.
The consideration concerns many other characters of the party in Baldur’s Gate 3, given that the players have also noted how, especially during the first act of the game, many of these try by any means to get to a sexual relationship or some love affair.
Apparently, this is a feature on which Larian wanted to play particularly and which is not ashamed to highlight. On the other hand, it is quite emblematic of this that sex speedruns already have a record under 8 minutes in Baldur’s Gate 3.
#Baldurs #Gate #characters #bit #excited #admits #authors
Leave a Reply