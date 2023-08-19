Baldur’s Gate 3 plays a lot with the sexy side of the characters and romantic relationships, which is also clearly recognized by the developers themselves, considering that Adam Smith, screenwriter principal of the game, admitted that these turn out a little too excited.

Smith has defined that the characters are actually “too thirsty”, which in English takes on a nuance that can be translated as “too thirsty get horny“, or something like that. It’s a feature that Larian has long joked about for Baldur’s Gate 3, but which has also been used with considerable wisdom in marketing, considering the success of the video with the famous scene of the bear.