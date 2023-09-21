Larian Studios has decided to slightly postpone the publication of the big one patches 3 For Baldur’s Gate 3an update that the developers themselves define as “big”, capable of bringing numerous improvements to the game: scheduled for today, September 21st, it will instead arrive tomorrow, 22 September 2023.

There aren’t many explanations about it, also because the delay is really minimal, but as reported by the official Larian account on Twitter, “To ensure a thorough testingwe will release Patch 3 this Friday, September 22,” instead of the previously decided date, which would have been today.

The developers thank you for your patience and invite you to download what appears to be a substantial update, which should resolve some of the various technical problems that still afflict the game, both on the PC and PS5 fronts, awaiting the launch on Xbox.