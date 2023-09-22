As promised, Larian Studios today released the Patch 3 Of Baldur’s Gate 3which introduces numerous new features as befits a large update like this, including lo Magic Mirror and the Mac version of the game.

With a delay of a day compared to what was initially announced, the substantial Patch 3 improves various aspects of the game, corrects various technical problems and introduces new content, with more information that can be taken from the official update notes at this address on Steam.

The corrections they are really numerous and should fix many of the problems and bugs that afflict Larian’s excellent RPG, both on PC and console. In addition to this, the game is now available in complete form on Mac, having effectively left early access on the Apple platform as well.