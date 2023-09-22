As promised, Larian Studios today released the Patch 3 Of Baldur’s Gate 3which introduces numerous new features as befits a large update like this, including lo Magic Mirror and the Mac version of the game.
With a delay of a day compared to what was initially announced, the substantial Patch 3 improves various aspects of the game, corrects various technical problems and introduces new content, with more information that can be taken from the official update notes at this address on Steam.
The corrections they are really numerous and should fix many of the problems and bugs that afflict Larian’s excellent RPG, both on PC and console. In addition to this, the game is now available in complete form on Mac, having effectively left early access on the Apple platform as well.
The Magic Mirror
The biggest innovation introduced with the patch is probably the Magic Mirror, which allows you to change the appearance and characteristics of your character, while still continuing regularly with the game’s story.
The mirror is located inside the player’s base camp, placed in a somewhat distant area to probably increase its mysterious and auratic effect. It is a magical object, capable of change the appearance of the characters.
The Magic Mirror can change the aesthetic, voice and pronouns used as well as the nether regions, but there are some limitations to its use: it will not be able to modify the race or sub-race, nor the body type. Nor can those distinctive signs that emerge from some important choices or events encountered during the game be modified.
