Newbon regularly hosts live streams to respond to his fans. The information on the secret contents of Baldur’s Gate 3 emerged during a broadcast dating back to August 31st, but was only truly received in these hours.

According to Neil Newbon, the actor of Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 there are about two hours of secret contents that no one has yet discovered and which are almost impossible to find.

Astarion knows about it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IxDQscUziZUx9Dn

His words are definitely intriguing, in some ways provocative: “There’s even something I know that can’t be accessed unless you do something I don’t think anyone will ever be able to do.” Unfortunately he closed the topic by saying that this is information that was given to him in confidence and that he cannot say anything, not even if this extra content involves his character: “I think I’m one of the few who know. He’s really crazy .” Then he talked about two hours of content and reiterated that he could not provide any clues in this regard, not even the most vague ones.

Three weeks have passed since the clip and in the meantime someone may have found this elusive secret. Hard to say. Considering Baldur’s Gate 3 and the amount of possibilities it offers, in case someone might have mistaken it for a normal section of the game and not reported it. Or is it really so secret that it hasn’t been discovered yet. After all, you can do a lot of things in the gameplay and something can definitely be missed.

