Among the incredible numbers pitted by Larian Studio for his Baldur’s Gate 3 stand out 170 hours of cutscenes announced by the team, who, however, later specified that they won’t all be seen together in one runbeing counted all the possible variations that depend on the choices made and on the characteristics of one’s game.

When it comes to 170 hours of footage, or “more than twice the length of each season of the entire Game of Thrones saga,” as Larian relates, it’s not the standard route of the game, that is, in a single run you will not see all those hours of cutscenes, fortunately.

The large part of that count pertains to fact possible changes of scenes, game moments that can change based on the choices made and the paths actually taken by the player. This means that the various crossroads present will lead to different developments in the story, which are reflected in different films.